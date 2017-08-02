Kenyan Stars Dominate Zone Five Volleyball Awards Gala

After triumphing in Africa Zone Five World Championship qualifiers at Kasarani Indoor Arena, Kenya women's volleyball team went on to dominate the awards ceremony .

In total, four out of the seven awards went to Kenya, further highlighting the country's dominance of the tournament

Twenty-year-old Violet Makuto was deservedly named the competition's Most Valuable Player after three days of action.

The Kenya Pipeline left handed attacker was integral in executing the team's attacks as her team comfortably defeated Rwanda, Uganda and Egypt, without dropping a set.

This is Makuto's second major award in the space of 15 months, having also been awarded the continent's best attacker during the Africa Club Championship in Tunisia last year.

"This was my best ever performance at a tournament, everything I tried came off. My achievement was made possible because the coaches gave me a chance and also every player supported the other," said Makuto.

Other triumphant Kenyan players were Janet Wanja and Mercy Moim who were named the best setter and best attacker respectively. Coach James Munala, who won his first tournament since taking over from David Lung'aho, was also named best coach.

Following this performance, Kenya qualified for the Africa Nations Championship set for Cameroon in three months time, and remain on course to

Awards summary:

Janet Wanja - best setter

Mercy Moim - best attacker

Violet Makuto - MVP

Japheth Munala - best coach