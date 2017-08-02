2 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harry Potter Actress and Husband Honeymooned in Kenya and They Loved It

Photo: Julianne Hough/Instagram
Actress Julianne Hough and her husbund Brooks Laich in Maasai Mara.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Harry Potter actress and singer Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich last week spent their honeymoon in Kenya's Maasai Mara.

The newlyweds shared photos of their experience in Kenyan and it seems they had a good reason for choosing the destination.

The 29-year-old Dancing With The Stars judge posted the various exotic locations they visited on her Instagram.

Brooks and Julianne married in a star-studded ceremony in Coeur d Alene, Idaho on July 8.

The couple then embarked on an epic honeymoon through sand and sea, with stops in Seychelles followed by an African safari in Kenya.

The blonde beauty also celebrated her 29th birthday during the sun-soaked honeymoon.

She captioned one of the pictures on her Instagram page : 'Here we go. Let the adventure begin!'

Julianne followed it up with more pictures of herself sitting in a tree, getting a good view of the Savannah wilderness, captioned: "It's gonna be a great day!"

Her husband, a Canadian ice hockey player, also posted a photo of the couple cuddling up as they watched an elephant in the distance. "No words. #honeymoon," he wrote, simply.

The couple appear to be staying at the luxurious resort Angama Mara resort, set on the edge of Africa's Great Rift Valley.

