Kenya: U.S.-Based Kenyan Businesswoman to Hang for Killing Husband

Nairobi — A Kenyan businesswoman based in the United States has been sentenced to death after the trial court found her guilty of shooting and killing her husband three years ago.

Sheila Wanjiku will now suffer death for the murder of Leonard Kibinge on April 15, 2014 at Gitaru village, Kikuyu constituency.

Justice Jessie Lessit passed the sentence Tuesday after she found her guilty of committing the offence.

Justice Lessit convicted her on circumstantial evidence as there was no direct proof linking her to the murder since the weapon used to kill the deceased was never recovered.

However the judge ruled that Wanjiku's innocence was not sufficiently proven hence handing her the prison term.

Wanjiku had denied committing the offence and claimed that together with her husband they were kidnapped and her husband was killed.

In her testimony, the woman said she walked away when she heard a blast before their car crashed into a fence.

While passing the sentence, justice Lessit, said the only punishment allowed under the law for the offense of murder is death.

This is after Wanjiku pleaded for a non-custodial sentence saying she was remorseful as the incident left her better half dead.

But Judge Lessit read mischief that after the incident, Wanjiku bypassed Kikuyu Police Station - a stone throwaway distance from the purported crime scene and opted to report the 'kidnapping' at Central Police Station in Nairobi.