1 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Receives Five New Ambassadors

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli today received identification credentials from five ambassadors appointed to represent their countries in Tanzania.

A State House statement identified the new envoys as Nguyen Kim Doahn from Vietnam, Prof Ratlan Pardede from Indonesia, Chief Bishop Marek Soleynski from Vatican, Dr Detlef Wachter from Germany and Richard Tumisiime Kabonero from Uganda.

President Magufuli commended the ambassadors for their appointment Tanzania and assured them that his government will continue the good relationship that exists with their countries.

"I urge you to strengthen the already existing economic diplomacy by encouraging businesspeople and development partners from your countries to cooperate with us in different projects including industrialisation, agriculture and social services," he said.

The ambassadors thanked the President for having cordially received them and promised to ensure the relationship between their countries and Tanzania is strengthened.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has sworn in Benedict Martin Mashiba as Tanzania ambassador to Malawi. He is replacing Victoria Richard Mwakasege who has retired.

