Uganda: 73 Percent of MPs Say No to Land Bill

The proposed amendment of article 26 of the Constitution to allow government take possession of private land without prior compensation continues to fiercely divide opinion in parliament.
Opponents of the draft legislation claim the amendment is a government ploy to grab people's land. But government argues that the amendment would stop the long delays in developing infrastructure projects, which also lead to escalation of costs.
In short interviews with The Observer over the past two weeks, 73 out of 100 MPs surveyed across the political divide said they would oppose the bill if it comes to a vote.
Only 11 MPs said they would support the draft legislation, while 16 said they were still undecided (see table).
Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana recently tabled the draft legislation before the House, saying the current law allows individuals to hold government projects hostage.
MPs who support the bill agree with government on this point. "People in Kyegegwa are suffering because of one person," Kyaka North MP Paul Asaba said.
"I support this amendment because some Ugandans are very stubborn. For example, in a sub-county called Ruyonza where they are supposed to put a water purifying plant, the owner of the piece of land, which is 100 feet by 100 feet, asked for 50 million and when we got the money, he increased [the price] to Shs 100 million. Now he wants Shs 150 million," Asaba said.
Col Fred Mwesigye, the Nyabushozi MP, said the "negative elements" campaigning against the bill and sowing seeds of mistrust are doing this country a disservice.
"People should trust government. It is a trustee of every interest of a Ugandan; why should they doubt that government is not going to pay them promptly? Who said that?" Mwesigye asked.
While opposition MPs are predictably united against the bill, many NRM MPs have broken ranks too, leading to doubts as to whether the government will get the required numbers to push it through.
Some of the undecided MPs told The Observer they needed to first consult their voters before they can take a position on the matter. Of the 100 MPs interviewed, 54 are from the ruling NRM, 13 belong to FDC, 11 are DP, two are from UPC and 20 legislators are independents.
THOSE AGAINST
Nakaseke South MP, Paulson Luttamaguzi, said the land amendment is redundant because no government project has stalled due to lack of land.
"Do you want to tell me that the Standard Gauge Railway stalled because people never wanted their land used? Uganda Airlines stalled; is it true that people stopped Uganda Airlines from using their land?" Luttamaguzi asked, rather sarcastically.
Christine Achen Ayo, the Alebtong Woman MP, said a lot of land has already been given to government for schools, hospitals and even barracks; so, it should first utilize that. Whatever land that is left, she said, is for people to eke a living.
Barnabas Tinkasiimire, the Buyaga West MP, said he doesn't support the bill because it could be manipulated by some big shots to steal people's land. Margaret Lamwaka, the Kitgum Woman MP, said she could not support the displacement of people for infrastructural development.
"People also have their rights that before they are displaced, they must be compensated and compensation must be full," she said. Lilly Adong, the Nwoya Woman MP, wondered why government came up with the bill yet there are many court cases regarding compensation of land.
Jonathan Odur, the Erute South MP, said he had consulted widely within his constituency and the people said they do not support it.
"I think that bill is not necessary because any law that seeks to take away people's rights is actually a bad law. What I believe the government has failed to do is to account for the 30 years they have been in power," Odur said.
Moroto MP, Samuel Okwir, said during his consultations, voters said several land cases were before court for more 10 years and until they were resolved, they would not support such an amendment.
"I respect the people who have sent me here. I am doing a delegated role and if they have said no, I have no objection to their decision. It is going to be worse with that bill," Okwir said.
Julius Ochen, the MP for Kapelebyong, said there were still a lot of land issues in Teso to be sorted out.
"That amendment is uncalled for. We have a lot of issues to put right and we feel that amendment will deprive our people of the right to own land," Ochen said.
Bonny Desales Okello, the Kole North MP, said there is no need for government to amend article 26 because it is already provided for.
"Why do we have to amend this Constitution again? Government knows that it owes people a lot of money; there are pending cases of compensation where government has not compensated people. Let government first compensate the owners of the land it has acquired compulsorily before asking for this amendment," Okello said.
Hebert Ariko, the Soroti municipality MP, said it was okay for government to do development projects, including roads, but Ugandans ought to be mindful that as long as government is able to plan for a project, it must also be able to plan for sufficient resources to be used for compensating people beforehand.
"That amounts to simply saying you don't have a right to property and yet we know that Ugandans are not running the industrial and manufacturing sectors anymore. Ugandans are not in charge of key economic sectors.What remains for the people is land. As a representative of the people, I stand with the people and I will not support that amendment," Ariko said.
Butemba MP Innocent Pentagon Kamusiime said the amendment was unpopular in the wake of the current rampant land grabbing. Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya MP, said the land bill was about grabbing Bunyoro land which is rich in oil.
"It is just targeting Bunyoro; that is what I know because if they have failed to pay people before they construct for example a road, how are we sure that these people will be paid after the road is already constructed?" Wakabi said.
Table showing the MPs' position on amending article 26
Name
Constituency
Political party
Position
Barnabas Tinkasiimire
Buyaga West
NRM
No
Samuel Okwir
Moroto
Independent
No
Christine Achen Ayo
Alebtong Woman MP
NRM
No
Hebert Kinobere
Kibuku
Independent
No
Sarah NambozoWekomba
Bulambuli Woman MP
Independent
No
Denis Lee Oguzu
Maracha
FDC
No
Jonathan Odur
Erute South
UPC
No
Tonny Muhindo
Bukonzo East
FDC
No
Lawrence BiyikaSonga
Ora
NRM
No
Henry Maurice Kibalya
Bugabula South
NRM
No
Hellen Adoa
Serere Woman MP
NRM
No
Fred Baseke
Ntenjeru South
Independent
No
Innocent Pentagon Kamusiime
Butemba
NRM
No
Ashraf Olega
Aringa
NRM
Yes
Julius Mukasa Opondo
Bujumba
Independent
No
Joseph Koluo
Toroma
NRM
No
George Abbot Ouma
Bukooli Islands
NRM
No
Fred Mwesigye
Nyabushozi
NRM
Yes
Reuben Paul Chelimo
Kongasis
NRM
No
Bonny DesalesOkello
Kole North
NRM
No
Godfrey Onzima
Aringa North
NRM
Undecided
Agnes Ameede
Pallisa Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
JastineAyebazibwe
Isingiro Woman MP
NRM
No
Evelyn Chemutai
BukwoWoman MP
NRM
No
David Abala
Ngora
NRM
No
Mary Tumwiine
Ntoroko Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
Paul Asaba Nsabimana
Kyaka North
NRM
Yes
Fred Angella
Moroto Municipality
NRM
Yes
Rose Ayaka
Maracha Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
KezekiaMbogo
Budaka
NRM
Undecided
Rose Kabagyeni
Kisoro Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
Gordon Bafaki
Kazo
NRM
Undecided
Paulson Luttamaguzi
Nakaseke South
DP
No
MonicahAmoding
Kumi Woman MP
NRM
No
Ibrahim Kasozi
Makindye East
FDC
No
Lilly Adong
Nwoya Woman MP
Independent
No
Moses Walyomu
Kagoma
NRM
Yes
Francis Mukula
Agule
Independent
No
Margaret Lamwaka
Kitgum Woman MP
NRM
No
Pius Wakabi
Bugahya
NRM
No
Paul Amoru
Dokolo North
NRM
Undecided
Peter Mugema
Iganga Municipality
NRM
Undecided
Felix OkotOgong
Dokolo South
NRM
No
Rosemary Tumusiime Bikaako
Entebbe Municipality
NRM
Undecided
Francis Mwijukye
Buhweju
FDC
No
Geoffrey Macho
Busia Municipality
NRM
No
Andrew Martial
Igara East
NRM
No
Catherine Dorothy Oketayot
Pader Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
Alex Ruhunda
Fort-Portal Muncipality
NRM
Undecided
Stephen Kangwagye
Bukanga
NRM
No
Kenneth Soyekwo
Tingey
Independent
Undecided
Juliet Mukoda Zabwe
Mayuge Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
Theodore Ssekikubo
Lwemiyaga
NRM
No
HatwibKatoto
Katerera
NRM
No
Geoffrey Dhamuzungu
Budiope East
NRM
No
Molly Lanyero
Lamwo Woman MP
NRM
Undecided
Edward Otto Makmot
Agago
Independent
Undecided
Moses Nagwomu Musamba
Bunyole East
NRM
Yes
GenensioTumuramye
Kashongi
NRM
Yes
Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda
Kira Municipality
FDC
No
MoureenOsoru
Arua Woman
NRM
No
James Kakooza
Kabula
Independent
No
RobinahRwakoojo
Gomba East
NRM
Yes
Silas Aogon
Kumi Municipality
Independent
No
Joshua Anywarach
Padyere
Independent
No
Franca Akello
Agago Woman)
FDC
No
Matthias Mpuuga
Masaka Municipality
DP
No
Gilbert Olanya
Kilak South
FDC
No
Sam Byibesho
Kisoro Municipality
NRM
No
Vincent Woboya
Budadiri East
NRM
Yes
Atkins Katusabe
Bukonzo West
FDC
No
Annet Nyakecho
Tororo North
Independent
No
Patrick Isiagi
Kachumbala
NRM
No
Robert Kasolo
Iki-Iki
NRM
Yes
Gerald Karuhanga
Ntungamo municipality
Independent
No
Kato Lubwama
Rubaga South
Independent
No
Bernard Atiku
Ayivu
Independent
No
LyandroKomakech
Gulu Municipality
DP
No
Simon Lokodo
Dodoth
NRM
Yes
Santa Alum
Oyam Woman
UPC
No
William Nzoghu
Busongora North
FDC
No
Emmanuel Kigozi Ssempala
MakindyeSsaabagabo Municipality
DP
No
Moses Kasibante
Rubaga North
Independent
No
Charles AngiroGutmoi
Erute North
FDC
No
Muwanga Kivumbi
Butambala
DP
No
Joseph Ssewungu
Kalungu West
DP
No
Winfred Kiiza
Kasese Woman
FDC
No
Francis Zzake
Mityana Municipality
Independent
No
Allan Ssewanyana
Makindye West
DP
No
Florence Namayanja
Bukoto East
DP
No
Mary Babirye Kabanda
Masaka Woman
DP
No
Betty Nambooze
Mukono Municipality
DP
No
Veronica Nanyondo
Bukomansimbi Woman
DP
No
Solomon Silywanyi
Bukooli Central
NRM
No
Muhammad Nsereko
Kampala Central
Independent
No
Wilfred Niwagaba
Ndorwa East
Independent
No
Lucy Akello
Amuru Woman MP
FDC
No
Angel Mark Dulu
Adjumani East
NRM
No
John Baptist Nambeshe
Manjiya
NRM
No
Samuel Odonga Otto
Aruu
FDC
No