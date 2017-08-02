2 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Not Too Young to Run Bill - Youths to Meet Govs, State Assemblies

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

A coalition of youth groups has said that it will meet with state governors and the 36 states' assemblies to pass the Not Too Young to Run bill, which was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, last week.

The coalition, comprising of over 50 groups, said in Abuja yesterday that with the passage of the bill by the federal legislature, the state assemblies should follow suit to give the Nigerian youths the opportunity to run for political offices.

At least 24 state houses of assembly need to pass the bill before it can scale through for presidential assent.

While commending the National Assembly for passing the bill, the youths said at a press conference, in Abuja, that young Nigerians from all walks of life deserve to have a say in decision and policy making processes of the country.

Cynthia Mbamalu, the coordinator for the coalition, said: "Our success at the national level is a collective effort, so for the states, we're going to adopt the same approach. We have state coordinators that have already commenced work. We're also going to the local government level on how to engage their representatives at the state assemblies.

