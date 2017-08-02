South Africa: Four MPs Involved in Car Accident

One Member of Parliament (MP) has died in a car accident while three other MPs were seriously injured on Wednesday morning.

The accident involving the four MPs, who work in the National Assembly and belong to the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, happened near Paarl in Cape Town.

"The MPs' vehicle overturned while travelling to Paarl as part of oversight visits to various schools in the area. Parliament will provide more information as soon as the family of the deceased MP has been informed," Parliament said in a statement.

More information regarding the accident and the names of those affected will also be communicated in due course.