1 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: SWSO Super Cup Final Canceled After Heavy Down Pour

By Yankuba Jallow and Abdoulie Fatty

Serrekunda West Sports Organisation's sponsored Super Cup final was aborted over the weekend after a heavy down pour of rain.

The game was aborted by the referee after the pitch was rendered unplayable fifteen minutes into the second-half.

Tababi Football Club were leading on a lone goal after Ousainou Bah poked home an effort that beat Bunas' goalkeeper following a scramble in the box.

Elsewhere, Pirang's quarter-final game with Kafuta Football Club in the Kombo East District tourney didn't go as planned after torrential rain forced postponement of the game. The tie is now rescheduled for this Wednesday with the winner to take on Giboro-based Ajax in the semis.

The two teams lined up as thus before the match was abandoned.

Pirang FC: Abou Jallow, Assan Sanyang, Lamin Sanyang, Ebrima Touray, Alagie Kaaramba Kujabi, Bakary Bojang, Pa Ousman Bojang, Ebrima Ceesay, Ebrima Joof, Sambou Bojang and Sambou Kanyi.

Kafuta FC: Muhammed Sonko, Amadou Conteh, Mustapha Fanneh, Modou Lamin Baldeh, Fansu Conteh, Momodou Sarjo, Omar Sonko, Ebrima Gitteh, DodouFofana, Mbenba Kujabi and Bakary Touray.

