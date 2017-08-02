1 August 2017

Gambia: Football House Thumps-Down CHAN Team's Performance

By Sulayman Bah

The local-based Scorpions' humiliating exit in the CHAN has been given a down rating by the Gambia Football Federation.

Gambia lost to Mali on a 4-0 aggregate, the country's second biggest lost after the senior team's 4-1 mauling to South Africa last year.

Efforts to get gaffer Alagie Sarr's reaction proved vain throughout yesterday.

Below is GFF's statement.

"The Gambia Football Federation (GFF ) expresses its disappointment with the local based team's performance in the first round of the CHAN qualifiers following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Mali at the weekend.

It is, and continues to be, the wish of the Federation to ensure that all national teams, in all categories, that participate in any competition secures the desired result and not to make numbers.

It is against this backdrop that the GFF gave its maximum support to the CHAN team, in terms of financial, administrative and logistical supports, thus the four test matches we organized for the team, two games against each of Morocco and Guinea Bissau. Despite this commitment, the result against Mali is not what every Gambian desired.

The technical report of the head coach is being awaited which will be reviewed by the Technical and Development committee and the executive following which appropriate action will be taken. Consequently, the GFF reaffirms its unqualified commitment to the development of football in the country. GFF wishes to appreciate the efforts and concern of her loyal stakeholders ,partners and fans"

