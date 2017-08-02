1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Committee On Self-Sufficiency in Drugs Set Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Medicines and Poisons Board has set up a committee to see how the country would reach self-sufficiency in drugs has been formed here, it was announced on Tuesday.

The minister for Health, Bahar Idris Abu Gardha, chairman of the Board said the committee comprises the board and the medical supplies department as well as the ministry for Finance and national economy, the economic security body to follow up the decision taken by the president that medicines should be manufactured inside the country and that no medicine which is produced locally should be imported from outside the country.

He said the president also directed that subsidies should continue to be provided for chronic diseases.

He said a meeting was held with the minister for National economy to reassure continuation of subsidies and free distribution of medicines for chronic diseases.

The Secretary General of the Board, Dr. Zain Abdeen Abass Al Fahal, said a plan was set up to reach self-sufficiency in drugs stressing that there are currently 970 drugs that are manufactured locally.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.