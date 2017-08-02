Sudan: Yasser Yousif Affirms Importance of Work to Enhance Sudan Image Abroad

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Information, Yasser Yousif, has affirmed the importance of exerting more efforts to enhance the image of Sudan for the international community.

During his inspection visit to the progress of work at Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Tuesday, the minister pointed out that there are many erroneous information about Sudan at the international institutions that are needy for correction and renewing in the political, economic and human rights fields.

He said that the state relies on the capabilities of SUNA and its new informatics projects in reflecting the genuine image of Sudan abroad, calling on SUNA to speed up the launching of its promising projects.

Yousif has appreciated the statistical program of SUNA (Sudan digital image) which is being prepared currently, referring to the great political, economic and social importance of this program which is considered a mechanism for measuring the progress and delay in all fields.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Awad Jadain Mohi-Eddin, said that SUNA is working seriously to implement the decision (141) of the Council of Ministers on empowering SUNA to be the major source of Sudan news and information, indicating that this decision requires the agency to operate on all media levels and platforms.

Jadain has informed the minister on the stages reached regarding implementation of the new approved projects in the context of its information commitments.

He referred to the stability of the administrative situation at SUNA, indicating that work is underway to surpass some of the financial impediments facing the implementation of some of SUNA projects.

SUNA learned that the minister's visit comes as part of his tasks to follow up and to observe work of the official media institutions.