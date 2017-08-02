1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Chief Justice Meets the British Advisor for Criminal Justice in Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, professor Haidar Ahmed Daffalla, met here on Tuesday with the visiting British Advisor for criminal Justice in Africa, Georgina Cody, to review issues related to legal proceeding, human trafficking and other serious crimes.

The meeting was attended by the Dean of the Judicial and Legal Sciences Institute, Dr. Sawsan Saeed Shundi

The two sides reviewed cooperation between the ministry of justice in the Sudan and the British sides with regards to training of judges with regard to illegal migration, human trafficking and organized crimes

The Chief Justice, professor Haidar, who welcomed the visit of the British official, dwelt on the Sudanese judicial system, the court proceedings and the specialized tribunal as well as the courts handling human trafficking cases.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.