Africa: Chief Justice Meets the British Advisor for Criminal Justice in Africa

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, professor Haidar Ahmed Daffalla, met here on Tuesday with the visiting British Advisor for criminal Justice in Africa, Georgina Cody, to review issues related to legal proceeding, human trafficking and other serious crimes.

The meeting was attended by the Dean of the Judicial and Legal Sciences Institute, Dr. Sawsan Saeed Shundi

The two sides reviewed cooperation between the ministry of justice in the Sudan and the British sides with regards to training of judges with regard to illegal migration, human trafficking and organized crimes

The Chief Justice, professor Haidar, who welcomed the visit of the British official, dwelt on the Sudanese judicial system, the court proceedings and the specialized tribunal as well as the courts handling human trafficking cases.