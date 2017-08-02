Sudan: Wali of South Kordofan Lauds Al-Basher Visit to the State

Kadughli — The Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State, Issa Adam Abakar has outlined that the recent visit of President Al-Basher and his participation in South Kordofan Festival for Tourism, Investment and Shopping has made big gains for the state, including a decision to re-establish the Nuba Mountains Agricultural Corporation.

He described the visit as strong message that the South Kordofan State enjoys security and stability and affirmed the government keenness to exert more efforts to complete peace process in the state.

The Wali stressed that no return to war, explaining that Peace has become a "reality" through implementation of development and services projects.