1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Gives Directives for Enlisting Returnees From Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has directed the concerned circles to enlist the returnees from the Saudi Arab Kingdom and work out an integrated and classified statistics on the level of the different states.

This came when the minister, accompanied by the Minister of Interior and the Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad, visited the Red Sea State to review the arrangement of the Sudanese who returned from Saudi Arabia via Osman Digna Seaport.

The minister renewed the government keenness to facilitate the procedures of the returnees.

