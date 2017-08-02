Cameroon: Fighting Boko Haram - EU Lauds Efforts

The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation, Françoise Collet had talks with the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji on July 31, 2017.

The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Françoise Collet says peace and security are vital for all development, lauding the efforts put in by the Cameroon government to fight terrorism, especially the terrorist sect Boko Haram.

She was speaking at the Senate on July 31, 2017 after a farewell audience with the Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji. The outgoing Head of the EU Delegation said the Senate was an important institution in Cameroon, stating that cooperation with the institution was through the political component of their cooperation ties. She said both the Senate and the European Union targeted local development.

The audience with Niat Njifenji, she disclosed, also focused on the successes of Cameroon -EU cooperation manifested through many cooperation programmes. Examples she cited included governance, public finance management, procedures to simplify private investment, basic social services such as water, agriculture and the contribution for women's empowerment in politics.