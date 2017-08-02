1 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Fighting Boko Haram - EU Lauds Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation, Françoise Collet had talks with the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji on July 31, 2017.

The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Françoise Collet says peace and security are vital for all development, lauding the efforts put in by the Cameroon government to fight terrorism, especially the terrorist sect Boko Haram.

She was speaking at the Senate on July 31, 2017 after a farewell audience with the Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji. The outgoing Head of the EU Delegation said the Senate was an important institution in Cameroon, stating that cooperation with the institution was through the political component of their cooperation ties. She said both the Senate and the European Union targeted local development.

The audience with Niat Njifenji, she disclosed, also focused on the successes of Cameroon -EU cooperation manifested through many cooperation programmes. Examples she cited included governance, public finance management, procedures to simplify private investment, basic social services such as water, agriculture and the contribution for women's empowerment in politics.

Cameroon

Star Building - Some 24 Staff Awarded Medals

Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang chaired the event on August 1, 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.