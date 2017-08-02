Cameroon: 2017 BRICS Summit - China's Fujian Province Lures Potential Investors, Tourists

Xiamen City — The coastal province is a bustling industrial hub that maintains trade ties with 223 nations.

The 2017 Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, BRICS economic bloc summit holds in Xiamen City in China's southeastern Fujian Province from September 3-5, 2017. Boasting modern rail, sea, air and road transport systems, Fujian is not only a tourist delight for one-off visitors, but an investment destination worth deeper consideration by local and foreign business people. Doing business in Fujian offers great opportunities for returns on investments as can be seen in the huge number of flourishing local firms.

Anta Sports Products Ltd, Jinjiang, Quanzhou, was founded in 1991 and got listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2007. It sold 45 pairs of shoes in China last year, generating 13.35 billion RMB (or 1,103 Billion FCFA), officials told foreign correspondents in Jinjiang on July 25, 2017 during a tour of the plant. Anta in 2014 signed a strategic partnership deal with NBA. In October 209, it acquired Fila, an international sportswear manufacturer.

Eastern Technology Group, Zhangzhou, is a hi-tech enterprise producing measuring and testing instruments. It was founded in 1993 and is today one of the leaders in its domain in China. The private firm with 900 staff exports its products to over 70 countries. Its range of over 800 types of measuring and testing instruments include digital clamp metres, digital multimetres, hand-held oscilloscopes, automatic testing equipment and Do-It-By-Yourself equipment. Eastern Technology's turnover in 2016 was 20 million US Dollars (11 Billion FCFA).

Founded in 1988, Kehua Technology Company, Zhangzhou, majors in power conversion technology and the manufacture of UPS equipment. The private firm controls over 19 per cent of the Chinese market and was listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange in 2010. "Our exports in 2016 were worth 270 million US Dollars (about 150 Billion FCFA). Kehua exports 500VA-1,000KVA UPS to 104 countries. Kehua's UPS equipment was used at the last AFCON football tournament in Gabon. With 4,000 employees, it also produces solar power inverters able to supply 100 households.

Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, XSI, is a State-owned firm based in Xiamen City and employs about 2,000 workers. XSI produces container and cargo ships, offshore engineering vessels and oil platform supply ships. Its annual production capacity is four 8,500-ton PCTC ships following the recent upgrade of facilities, Liang Hong, Executive Deputy General Manager said.