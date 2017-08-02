Cameroon: Douala - Difficulties Slow Project Execution

Drop in revenue collection due to urban disorder, uncivic behavior and difficulty at the treasury account for the modest mid-term budget execution.

"We can't carry out expenditures as earmarked because we have some difficulties at the treasury, which lead to delay in payment. That is why the mid-term execution rate is modest," Fritz Ntone Ntone, Government Delegate to the Douala City Council (DCC), revealed Friday during a Board meeting of the DCC devoted to the evaluation of the mid-term execution of the budget for the financial year 2017.

The result is that certain projects are yet to effectively kick off and others may have their deadlines not respected. Total budget for the year was over FCFA 57,103 billion.

Another difficulty is that revenue collection has dropped from 20 per cent to about 10 per cent, due to urban disorder and uncivic behavior of Douala inhabitants. When traders get to the roadsides, establish their counters there it is because they want to pay just FCFA 100 and avoid paying more if they were to sell in authorized areas like markets.

One of the main features of the Board meeting was on how to maximize revenue from parking lots within the city. Over 700 parking lots are supposed to be fetching huge sums of money annually but this is not the case because some vehicle owners choose not to pay.

"We don't have any problem with our accounts but the problem is on the mobilisation of funds," Fritz Ntone Ntone, noted. Concerning the 2019 African Cup of Nations, he stated that their part is to improve access to sports infrastructure, as well as improve traffic fluidity. "One side of the new bridge over Wouri will be opened to traffic hopefully in September-October this year. This will improve traffic flow in the city, but before then we have to be patient," he added.