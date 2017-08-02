1 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Central Africa: Research - AUF Experts Evaluate Projects

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The Regional Commission of Experts (CRE) for Central Africa and the Great Lakes of Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) have evaluated tens of scientific projects in the region benefiting from the financial sponsorship of AUF. The commissioners met in Yaounde, at the premises of the Institute of Agricultural Research for Development (IRAD), July 28-29, 2017, during the second ordinary session of the Regional Commission of Experts. The come-together also marked the first session of the Regional Strategic Orientation Council.

Speaking to reporters, the President of the Regional Commission of Experts, Prof. Assako Assako Rene Joly, said they were out to meticulously examine mid-term and final reports of the managements of projects being executed by university dons who are in member universities of AUF. He said approval for funds for the projects had earlier been granted during a first session which held in April in Bangui, Central African Republic. Requests for funding of projects are usually examined in April, we learnt. Prof. Assako Assako disclosed that the projects span across all scientific fields to include biochemistry, medicine, urban development, geology, agriculture, amongst others. "Projects which are selected for funding are pertinent and have regional impact," the university don disclosed.

