1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Malaysian Companies Want to Invest in Mineral Sector - Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, Professor Hashim Ali Salim discussed, Tuesday, at his office with the ambassador of Malaysia to Sudan, Mustafa Haj Mansour aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The Malaysian ambassador has expressed his country's desire to invest in the minerals sector of the Sudan, pointing out that a number of Malaysian companies have the desire to work in this sector.

The Minister of Minerals, on his part, has welcomed the investment of the Malaysian companies in the minerals sector, indicating readiness of the ministry to provide all facilitation and necessary support to the Malaysian investors.

