1 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Welcomes Desire of Turkish Company to Invest in Sudan's Oil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas, Abdul Rahman Osman Abdulrahman has presented an open invitation to all those who have the desire to invest in the field of oil and gas through exploration, oil production, fields development, and the refineries and all the different oil services, pointing to the Sudan abundant resources, especially in the field of oil and gas.

This came during his meeting at his office, Tuesday, with the delegation of the Turkish METALEX company, working in the field oil, gas, refineries pipe lines construction, led by the chairman of the company's board of directors Aydin Yordariar, in the presences of the minister of investment, and the oil state minister.

The head of the Turkish visiting delegation, on his part has expressed the desire of his company to invest in different fields of investment in the Sudan, especially the oil field , asserting their providing of all their scientific and practical experiences in the field of oil and gas and the constructions, referring to his company's financial and technological capabilities, and their experiences in different countries.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.