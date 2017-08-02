Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Welcomes Desire of Turkish Company to Invest in Sudan's Oil

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas, Abdul Rahman Osman Abdulrahman has presented an open invitation to all those who have the desire to invest in the field of oil and gas through exploration, oil production, fields development, and the refineries and all the different oil services, pointing to the Sudan abundant resources, especially in the field of oil and gas.

This came during his meeting at his office, Tuesday, with the delegation of the Turkish METALEX company, working in the field oil, gas, refineries pipe lines construction, led by the chairman of the company's board of directors Aydin Yordariar, in the presences of the minister of investment, and the oil state minister.

The head of the Turkish visiting delegation, on his part has expressed the desire of his company to invest in different fields of investment in the Sudan, especially the oil field , asserting their providing of all their scientific and practical experiences in the field of oil and gas and the constructions, referring to his company's financial and technological capabilities, and their experiences in different countries.