Sudan: The Sudanese Egyptian Political Consultation Committee Convenes On Thursday

Khartoum — The Joint Sudanese Egyptian political consultation committee is to convene here on Thursday, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour and his Egyptian counterpart, Samih Shukri, who is due to arrive to |Khartoum on Wednesday.
The meetings will focus on the bilateral relations, the implementation of the outcome of the presidential committee meeting that was held in Cairo in October last year, particularly the document related to the strategic cooperation and the consular work, the border outlets and the coordination in the regional and international fora, beside a review of the developments in the region.