Sudan: The Sudanese Egyptian Political Consultation Committee Convenes On Thursday

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

The meetings will focus on the bilateral relations, the implementation of the outcome of the presidential committee meeting that was held in Cairo in October last year, particularly the document related to the strategic cooperation and the consular work, the border outlets and the coordination in the regional and international fora, beside a review of the developments in the region.

Khartoum — The Joint Sudanese Egyptian political consultation committee is to convene here on Thursday, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour and his Egyptian counterpart, Samih Shukri, who is due to arrive to |Khartoum on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.