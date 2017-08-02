Sudan: Trade State Minister Affirms State Concern to Involve Private Sector in Sudan's Accession to WTO

Khartoum — The State Minster at the Ministry of Trade, Al- Saddig Mohamed Ali, has indicated the state concern to involve the private sector in the Sudan's file for accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), pointing to the positive impact of a dialogue between the two public and private sectors on the negotiation process.

During his address to the workshop of "Sudan's Accession to the World Trade Organization and its Impact on the Private Sector", held at the meeting hall of the Union of Sudanese Businessmen, the state minister pointed to the requirements for achieving the interests of the private sector as a key partner in the accession process, indicating the commitments for a gradual liberalization of trade to realize the objectives of national economic development and the balanced benefits of liberalization.

He pointed out to the WTO role as an institutional framework for regulating the trade and economic exchange in the world. He referred to the Sudan efforts to join the WTO to benefit from the many advantages to access the world markets.

He called for concerted official and popular efforts, the participation of relevant bodies and institutions to achieve the national strategy to complete Sudan's accession to the WTO.

The Secretary General of the Sudan High Commission for joining WTO, Dr. Yassin Issa stressed the commitment to cooperate and the coordination with all the various institutions in order to achieve the national strategy for the Sudan accession to WTO, indicating that the Sudan has fulfilled all the conditions of joining the organization, lauding the organization support to Sudan with the experiences and training.

The workshop comes in context of the Japanese project and the world trade center for the support of Sudan with 100 thousand dollars to join the WTO, and to make dialogue with the private sector to complete the Sudan's file for joining the international organization.