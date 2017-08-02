Kenya: You Won't Be Charged Sh10,000 for Littering, Nema Confirms

Nairobi — The National Environmental Management Authority has refuted social media reports that purport to fine littering offenders 10,000 shillings.

In an interview with capital news desk, NEMA Communication Officer Evans Nyabuto on Monday said there are no such plans adding that the information circulating on WhatsApp is false.

"We are not behind the report and the message is not official. I have communicated with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) as well as Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) who have confirmed that the posting is not legit. The toll-free number indicated in the report is also not working," explained Nyabuto.

Nyabuto said this could be a plan by people out to con the public, adding that the Authority is working with police to determine the origin of the message.

"I would like to warn members of the public to be conscious of this situation to avoid falling into the traps of con men," Nyabuto expressed.