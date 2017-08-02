Gambia: Gina, Adama Off to London Champiosnhip

Gambia will get represented when the London World Championship Games begins with Gina Bass and Adama Jammeh already in the UK.

Foroyaa Sport understands the pair left along with the country's athletics and Olympic Bureau's boss Dodou Capi Joof last Saturday for their destination, UK.

Team captain Jammeh and track queen Bass will be hoping to fly Gambia's colours high and they both go into the games, beginning 4th -13thAugust, on top form.

Gina had the world sitting up and taking notice when she snatched gold and silver in the 100m and 200m in the Islamic Games in Azerbaijan.

They continued from where they left off, wowing spectators in a recent competition staged in France.

Gambia has an impressive track record in London after Suwaibou Sanneh reached the finals of the 100m in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Such an exploit will certainly linger and would be a teasing benchmark for Bass and Jammeh to beat.