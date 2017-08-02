1 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Will There Be an Inquest This Time On Another Death in Police Custody?

The Coroner's Act demands that if a person dies in police or prison custody or in some other circumstances there should be an inquest to inquire into the cause of death. When Lamin Krubally died in police custody just two weeks earlier (12 July) there was no Coroner's inquest to inquire into the cause of death.

Will the police this time defy the law or will they report the matter to the Chief Justice so that a Coroner will be appointed to inquire into the cause of death in accordance with the Coroner's Inquest? It does not suffice to say that the cause of death is injury on the head but to further enquire what caused the injury.

A Coroner's inquest is necessary in a democratic dispensation whenever a detainee or prisoner dies in custody so that we do not rely on the stories of police or prison authorities but on the outcome of an independent judicial inquiry that will look into the totality of all the evidence before it.

Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation and keep readers up to date.

