Gambia: What Should Happen When a Person Dies in Police Custody?

opinion

The answer to this question could be found in the Coroners Act. According to section 6(1) of the Act,

"When any person dies while in the custody of the police or of a prison officer or in prison ... .. the police officer or the prison officer or any other person having the custody or charge of the deceased person at the time of his death shall immediately give notice of the death to the nearest Coroner and ... such Coroner shall hold an inquiry into the cause of such death... ... "

Such Coroner shall exercise all the powers conferred by the Criminal Procedure Code upon a magistrate holding a preliminary inquiry.

Section 11 gives the Chief Justice power to order an inquest, direct any inquest to be reopened, quash the verdict in any inquest or quash any inquest.