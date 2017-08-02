1 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Genk Reconsidering Colley Sale

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Belgian side premier league club Genk KRC has revised their initial uncompromising stance not to sell Omar Colley and are now willing to accept an offer from Sampdoria.

The Italian club tabled a €5m offer before lodging an improved proposal thought to be €8m, two million euros shy of Genk's €10m valuation of the Gambia international.

Sampdoria are desperate to fill the void left by defender Krinar's departure to Inter Milan and view the left-sided Scorpions' captain as a like-for-like replacement.

The Serie A side are a big club and Genk's foot dragging was aimed at exploiting Sampdoria's desperation by refusing to budge on their asking price in the hope Colley's suitors will cough up more.

However, having seen the Italians now appear to shift their focus scouring other available defenders, Genk has now, according to reports, soften their stance and wouldn't therefore mind accepting a proposal of little more than €8m instead of the initial €10m they've asked for.

A retry from Sampdoria may change the dynamics and should a deal be brokered, it will see Omar become the most expensive Gambian player in history.

Gambia

'Foni Is Part of the Gambia' President Barrow

The Gambian President Adama Barrow has called on the people of Foni to work together to turn the country around… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.