Gambia: Genk Reconsidering Colley Sale

Belgian side premier league club Genk KRC has revised their initial uncompromising stance not to sell Omar Colley and are now willing to accept an offer from Sampdoria.

The Italian club tabled a €5m offer before lodging an improved proposal thought to be €8m, two million euros shy of Genk's €10m valuation of the Gambia international.

Sampdoria are desperate to fill the void left by defender Krinar's departure to Inter Milan and view the left-sided Scorpions' captain as a like-for-like replacement.

The Serie A side are a big club and Genk's foot dragging was aimed at exploiting Sampdoria's desperation by refusing to budge on their asking price in the hope Colley's suitors will cough up more.

However, having seen the Italians now appear to shift their focus scouring other available defenders, Genk has now, according to reports, soften their stance and wouldn't therefore mind accepting a proposal of little more than €8m instead of the initial €10m they've asked for.

A retry from Sampdoria may change the dynamics and should a deal be brokered, it will see Omar become the most expensive Gambian player in history.