2 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Change Two for Griquas Clash

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Friday night's Currie Cup clash against Griquas at Kings Park.

There are just two changes to the starting XV which beat the Pumas 29-0 last weekend.

Both changes are to the forward pack, with Tyler Paul coming in for the injured Hyron Andrews (shoulder) at lock and Jacques Vermeulen taking over from flanker Jean-Luc du Preez, who is rested.

John-Hubert Meyer and Jean Droste have been named among the replacements to cover tighthead prop and lock respectively.

"I was happy with the effort from the team to bounce back after a frustrating first half against the Pumas and the fact that we managed to stop them from scoring was even more pleasing. It is important to carry that momentum into this match and for the players to perform, before we head on the road for two tough away matches," Du Preez said after naming his team on Thursday.

"Griquas are a good team and are always competitive. We know what we can expect on Friday."

Kick-off for Friday's clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 S'busiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe

Griquas

TBA

South Africa

