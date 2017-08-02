1 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NUEYS's Deliberation On Strategic Action Plan

Asmara — At an assessment meeting from 27 to 30 July, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) conducted deliberation on the implementation of strategic work plan.

The reinforcement of organizational capacity of the youth, training and micro-scheme programs, ensuring youth participation in development undertakings as well as strengthening bilateral ties with regional and international partners featured prominently in the five-year strategic programs.

Noting that the Union has been implementing a number of projects in a bid to achieve overall objectives, in addition to overcoming challenges, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairperson of the Union, explained that the achievement registered so far attest to the integrated effort exerted.

The participants of the meeting also conducted discussion on ways and means of reinforcing the dynamic participation of the youth in the national development drive, in addition to organizing training programs towards upgrading the skills of the youth , and thereby enable them become self-supporting and productive members of the society.

