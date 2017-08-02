Eritrea: Seminar On Controlling Armyworm

1 August 2017

Asmara — A seminar that focused on controlling armyworm that has already been detected across many African countries and the horn was recently conducted in Tesenei sub-zone.

Mr. Ephrem Ogbazgi, Head of seeds control at the Agriculture Ministry's branch in the sub-zone, stated that the armyworm has not been detected in Eritrea and that the objective of the seminar is to raise farmers' awareness regarding the worm.

He further pointed out that the armyworm is already ravaging crops across many African countries, including Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda and Ethiopia. He also said that the uniqueness of the armyworm is that it proves resistant to most chemicals.

Mr. Ephrem further called on farmers to immediately report to the Ministry of Agriculture upon observing a unique type of pest.

