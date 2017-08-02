Eritrea: General Audit Provides Training

Asmara — The Eritrean General Audit, in collaboration with the African Organization For Supreme Audit Institutions in English Speaking Countries (AFROAI-E), is providing training for staff members with a view to introducing new auditing system in the country.

The two-week training included modality of monitoring financial institutions, challenges encountered during the auditing process and measures to be taken, audit verification, information gathering system and documentation of audit result, among others.

The General Manager of the Eritrean General Audit, Mr. Gerezgiher Gebremedhin pointed out that sustainable training programs are being organized to enable Eritrea cope with the international auditing standard and that the present training is aimed at ensuring auditing effectiveness. The training is being provided by audit experts from Uganda, Kenya and Botswana.

It is to be recalled that Eritrea received award in 2016 from AFROAI-E for excellence in auditing.