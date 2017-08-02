1 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: General Audit Provides Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Eritrean General Audit, in collaboration with the African Organization For Supreme Audit Institutions in English Speaking Countries (AFROAI-E), is providing training for staff members with a view to introducing new auditing system in the country.

The two-week training included modality of monitoring financial institutions, challenges encountered during the auditing process and measures to be taken, audit verification, information gathering system and documentation of audit result, among others.

The General Manager of the Eritrean General Audit, Mr. Gerezgiher Gebremedhin pointed out that sustainable training programs are being organized to enable Eritrea cope with the international auditing standard and that the present training is aimed at ensuring auditing effectiveness. The training is being provided by audit experts from Uganda, Kenya and Botswana.

It is to be recalled that Eritrea received award in 2016 from AFROAI-E for excellence in auditing.

Eritrea

Research On Developing Select Potato - Promising Prospects

Efforts to develop select potato seeds on the part of Halhale National Agricultural Research Institute (HNARI) are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.