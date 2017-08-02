1 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Research On Developing Select Potato - Promising Prospects

Asmara — Efforts to develop select potato seeds on the part of Halhale National Agricultural Research Institute (HNARI) are producing encouraging outcome, according to Mr. Musie Fekadu, Head of Bio-Technology at the Institute.

He further explained that research conducted over the past three years by the Eritrean government in collaboration with partners has enabled the Institute to develop disease-resistant select potato seeds.

He also indicated that following pilot project in three villages, it has been possible to produce 400 to 600 quintals of potato and that the select potato seeds have already been distributed to 10 exemplary farmers.

Meanwhile, Ms. Senait Ogbazgi, expert on vegetables and fruits at the Agriculture Ministry's branch in Dubaruwa sub-zone, called on farmers to effectively apply the guidelines received from experts.

The beneficiary farmers on their part called for the distribution of the seeds to all farmers.

