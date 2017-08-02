Cameroon: Smoking Remains Dangerous

analysis

Of the 75.4 per cent smokers who have read health warnings against smoking on cigarette packets, only 35.5 per cent have envisaged to stop smoking.

Thirty-five-year Marie G. Came home with a packet of cigarette. Expecting biscuits, her nine-year-old son picked up the packet but found sticks of cigarettes. Curiously, she read the information on the packet "Cigarette kills." Later he found the woman lighting and smoking a stick of the product. He picked up the packet again and read to his mother "Cigarette kills" and asked "Mama, do you want to die?" This is just one among millions of people who smoke tobacco despite the revealing danger.

About 1.1 million people consume tobacco and its products in Cameroon. Although 75,4 per cent have read health warnings against smoking on cigarette packets, only 35,5 per cent have envisaged to stop smoking in spite of risks such as cardiovascular diseases, cerebral attacks, cancer, respiratory ailments and sterility. According to findings by the Cameroon Coalition against Tobacco (2015), smokers of manufactured cigarettes spend on average FCFA 4,691 per month, representing 8,9 per cent of the country's monthly Public Investment Budget.

Many who smoke say they are captivated by pride and the desire to emulate, especially stars in films and music industries. T. Ngenge says he feels awakened when he smokes cigarette. However, the rising rate of smoking can be attributed to sophisticated marketing strategies by cigarette companies. These include publicity through T-shirts, umbrellas and the promotion of consumption through bazaars. Accessibility and weak implication of the public are said to also be responsible.

However, government has ratified conventions and set up regulatory texts against publicity and promotion of tobacco consumption and created non-smoking zones. In 2015, government stopped subsidising cigarette companies but channelled the subsidies to the cultivation of cassava.