Cameroon: Completion Highly Awaited

Inhabitants of Cameroon's economic metropolis, Douala, as well as those of neighbouring regions; North West, South West and West, are certainly crossing their fingers in wait for the completion works on the second bridge over River Wouri. The anxiety of seeing the bridge operational, which started on November 14, 2013 when President Paul Biya laid the foundation stone, almost got to the apex yesterday July 31, 2017 as Public Works Minister officially opened for circulation a railway line at the deck of the bridge that allows train movement and definitely easier transportation of goods by rail on the bridge.

The expectations of the population are legitimate judging from the importance of the bridge. The infrastructure, upon completion, will conveniently connect Littoral's capital city, Douala, to Bonaberi; the fourth district of the economic capital, which hosts an important industrial zone likewise the Littoral Region to the country's breadbaskets -The West, North West and South West Regions. The "bridge of integration" as expectant population has chosen to call it, would end the ugly story of hitherto interminable traffic on the bridge and in town as well as ease the movement of persons and goods across the bridge from the Littoral to the South West, North West, West regions and beyond and vice versa.

Difficulties crossing the bridge have greatly hampered socio-economic activities ranging from the movement of food and cash crops from the production zones to the markets and the flow of finished products, especially imports, from the economic capital, through the sea and airports, to where they are needed in the neighbouring and far off regions. This explains why deadlines for the completion of the different components of the hope-raising projects are highly awaited. If the railway lines are already operational today, guaranteeing a hitch-free movement of goods, expectations are still rife on the other constituents of the projects. Meeting the deadlines for delivering the two-way road lane besides the bridge billed for October this year as well as the bridge programmed for end of 2017 are thus highly awaited.

However, the anxiety to get the infrastructure functional shouldn't in anyway compromise its quality. The country has taken years to get to this level with the second bridge. Construction is enhanced by a loan government contracted with a bilateral partner. Marrying quality with celerity in the infrastructure development is imperative in meeting the needs of the population, boosting the country's socio-economic development and equally ascertaining the resilience and sustainability of the bridge. There shouldn't be any negotiations on these!