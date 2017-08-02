Sudan: JICA Assists to Create a Barrier Free Environment for Persons With Disabilities

Khartoum,2,8,2017-(SUNA)- Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with National Council for Persons with Disabilities conducted seminar on "Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities" in 31st July to 3rd August 2017 reported in a press release issued by (JICA).

"The aim of this seminar is to improve accessibility for people with disabilities in Sudan to integrate people with disability into society and lead a normal life. To be active, a person with disability should be able to commute between home, work and other destinations.

JICA assists the seminar by inviting Dr. Yoshihiko Kawauchi. He is an architect and professor of barrier free design at faculty of human life design, Toyo University from Japan as a lecturer and also he is a wheel chair user.

The expected outcomes of this seminar are to understand the current situation and challenges of accessibility for Persons with Disabilities in Sudan and learn from Japanese Experience, to set the Action Plan to implement barrier free environment for Persons with Disabilities in each organization, and also to build the leadership capacity of the Disabled People's Organization" the press release explained.

The seminar is inaugurated by Mr. Hiromi Motomura, Chief Representative of JICA Sudan office, and attended by 40 senior leaders and technical staffs from Ministry of Environment Natural Resources and Physical Development, Ministry of Transport, Road and Bridges, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, National Council for Physical Development, Ministry of Planning and Physical Development, General Union of Sudanese Employer, and Supreme Council for Environment and Urban Promotion and Organizations of Persons with Disabilities.