Photo: Daily Nation

KBC staff stage demos outside the State corporations offices in Nairobi.

Some workers of the national broadcaster KBC have boycotted work six days to the General Election.

The staff allied to Communication Workers Union began their strike on Wednesday to protest management's failure to sign and implement their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

They held demos outside the State corporation's offices on Harry Thuku Road in Nairobi.

Managing Director Waithaka Waihenya, in a statement, said the delay in inking the CBA was occasioned by ongoing deliberations with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

More follows.