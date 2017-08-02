2 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KBC Staff Strike Days to Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
KBC staff stage demos outside the State corporations offices in Nairobi.

Some workers of the national broadcaster KBC have boycotted work six days to the General Election.

The staff allied to Communication Workers Union began their strike on Wednesday to protest management's failure to sign and implement their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

They held demos outside the State corporation's offices on Harry Thuku Road in Nairobi.

Managing Director Waithaka Waihenya, in a statement, said the delay in inking the CBA was occasioned by ongoing deliberations with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

More follows.

Kenya

Detectives Retrace Election Official's Final Steps

The top leadership of the electoral commission, waiters at a city bar and relatives of the murdered elections technology… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.