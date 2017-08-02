Kenya: Amnesty International Wants Independent Probe Into Chris Msando Murder

The murder of Chris Msando and other developments ahead of August 8 poll are creating a cloud of fear, Amnesty International has said.

The rights watchdog on Wednesday called on the government to properly address the murder and other issues-- including statements by leaders and top government officials.

BODY

Mr Msando is believed to have been killed early Saturday morning and his body dumped at a thicket in Kikuyu.

His body was identified at the City Mortuary on Monday morning.

"This brutal murder has sent a chill down the spine of many Kenyans and raised the spectre of violence," said Muthoni Wanyeki, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

She termed Msando's murder as the most horrendous incident this election year but said it was not the only one with the potential to sow fear.

"The government must take concrete measures to calm this tense situation and to reassure voters that their safety is a priority," she said.

MUCHERU

"This means launching an independent and effective investigation into Chris Msando's murder and holding those responsible to account

The New York-based rights lobby also took issue with threats to freedom of expression ahead of the polls.

"Numerous threatening statements have been made by high-ranking officials and politicians that infringe on people's rights to freedom of expression and to access information," she said.

Amnesty International expressed concerns over ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru's threats to revoke media houses' licenses if they broadcast live the results announced by IEBC.

"The authorities must also desist from remarks that threaten journalists and civil society organisations," she said.

"Media houses must be able to broadcast results as soon as they are announced by electoral officers at polling station and constituency tallying centers, and to keep their own running tally of nationwide results."