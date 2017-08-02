One member of Parliament was killed and three others were seriously injured in an oversight visit to Paarl on Tuesday morning, Parliament said.

The MPs served on the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and were on their way to visit various schools in the area.

"One of the MPs passed away at the scene. The three other MPs are seriously injured and are receiving emergency medical attention," said spokesperson for Parliament, Moloto Mothapo.

Parliament will provide more information later.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24