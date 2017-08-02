Mauritius: NPCC to Organise Creativity Workshop for Youngsters

press release

The National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) in collaboration with Oracle Mauritius and the University of Mauritius is organising a workshop from the 1st to 3rd August 2017 for students aged 9 to 12. Some 100 students divided into three batches will be coached by the trainers of Oracle over the three days.

The workshop is in line with the NPCC's Strategic Plan 2016-2019, "Unleashing full potential through positive habits", which lays emphasis on the development of an innovation culture in Mauritius through skills development and recognition programmes. It will provide an opportunity for students to learn about innovative tools and practices that they can use in their future educational and professional activities.

The objective behind this initiative is to better familiarise students with 3-D animation techniques and to make a more productive use of their vacations. It has been designed for students with little or no programming experience and teaches basic Java programming concepts through developing the 3-D animations using the Alice 3.1 software. During the workshop students will create animated stories and games using objects and characters from rich gallery of 3-D models.

Alice is a free, educational, introductory Java development environment created at Carnegie Mellon University. This innovative blocked-based programming platform facilitates the creation of animations, building of interactive narratives and programming of simple games in 3-D.

The NPCC was set up in 2000 with the objective to stimulate and generate productivity and quality consciousness and drive the productivity and quality movement in all sectors of the economy. The NPCC operates five distinctive units namely Capacity Development, Corporate Services and Operations; Business Development and Consultancy; Innovation, Advocacy and Entrepreneurship; Research, Advisory and Knowledge Management and Productivity and Competitiveness Academy.