Botswana: BOPSSA Games Success

Maun — Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA) president, Busani Segweni has said their games held in Maun this past week were a success.

Segweni said the games showed improvements in all codes as regions such as Chobe who were synonymous with poor performance managed to obtain medals in some codes.

Kweneng District, which dominated in most codes, garnered four gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal.

South region managed to attain two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze, North West region, who were the hosts, got two gold medals and one bronze medal, while Central region managed to get one gold medal, three silver medals and three bronze medals.

South East, Chobe and North East secured a silver medal each, while Kgatleng attained a silver and a bronze medal.

The champions, he said, would represent the country in Maseru, Lesotho, towards the end of August. He said team Botswana would be on camp from August 16 to August 24.

Kweneng District took position one in netball followed by South region and North West region respectively, while South region dominated in volleyball, followed by Chobe and Central respectively.

North West dominated in chess followed by Kweneng and South regions respectively.

Segweni also appreciated support BOPSSA received from stakeholders. He, however, said the time frame allocated for the games needed to be reviewed as the games finished late on the third day.

The challenge of time, he said, was a result of the newly introduced codes of tennis and cricket which required more time.

Segweni also reiterated that the support from parents during their national games remained unsatisfactory.

An official from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Tebogo Rapalai appreciated the talent showcased during the BOPSSA games in Maun.

Rapalai said the growth shown during competitions evidenced that the teachers were dedicated in sports development.

