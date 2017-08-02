Botswana: Minister Moitoi Farewell Lunch for RSA Ambassodor

Gaborone — The outgoing ambassador of South Africa to Botswana, Mr Mduduzi Lembede has been appreciated for his unrelenting efforts to deepen the scope of bilateral relations between Botswana and South Africa.

Speaking during a farewell reception for Ambassador Lembede in Gaborone on Thursday, the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, thanked the ambassador for his commitment in supporting Botswana.

Dr Venson-Moitoi said Ambassador Lembede had been a true friend of Botswana, adding that he had been personal in contributing and deepening the existing friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between Botswana and South Africa.

Dr Venson-Moitoi stated that in the last four years of his stay in Botswana, Ambassador Lembede had worked tirelessly to ensure that the scope of the two bilateral cooperation continues to grow from strength to strength.

She said through his relentless efforts, Botswana has not only witnessed a greater government to government interaction, but also improved business to business interaction.

She said as neighbouring countries sharing a long border, Botswana and South Africans share a lot in common, hence they attach great importance to the excellent relations that happily subsist between the two countries.

She pointed out that because of his engagements, Botswana has witnessed an increase in number of bilateral activities between the two countries, particularly in the critical areas such as of energy, sports, health, agriculture, science and technology, transport, trade and investment.

Dr Venson-Moitoi said the existing bilateral mechanisms such as the Bi-National Commission remain an important platform that enables the two countries to advance their friendly relations and fruitful cooperation.

She wished him well in his future endeavors adding that Botswana is looking forward to working closely with his successor as she endeavor to nurture and deepen bilateral cooperation.

For his part Ambassador Lembede appreciated the support of Botswana during his tenure.

Ambassador Lembede said Botswana has always been "home away from home" for him, adding that he enjoyed his stay in the country.

He stated that he was warmly welcomed and treated with love and dignity adding that the relationship that he enjoyed in Botswana across board is indicative of the relationship that Botswana and South Africans in general have.

He said the two countries have a long intertwined history that is steepened by proximity and linguistic affinities, also stating that the relationship between the two countries was long defined years before the founding fathers of both or democracies, Seretse Khama (senior) and Nelson Mandela as young men attended the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape of South Africa where they spent time strategizing on neo-colonialism, socialism and the realisation of Africa's total emancipation.

Ambassador Lembede further said the relations were cemented during the period of South Africa's liberation struggle when Botswana for many years not only facilitated transit for South Africa liberation forces on their way to exile but also housed and fully supported them.

He stated that he strongly believes that the two nations are one people, separated by artificial borders.

"The fact that there are Batswana in South Africa than in Botswana, is a clear indication that we are one people" he stated.

He said Batswana in South Africa are estimated to be seven million and only two million in Botswana.

Ambassador Lembede pointed out that Botswana and South Africa cooperate on a large number of issues, adding that the bilateral relations are structured at the highest possible level.

"We have a total of 36 bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding underpinning our relations" he stated

He also mentioned that the trade linkages between the two countries have become increasingly important adding that they are fully aware of the impact that business exchanges make on both economies and mostly importantly on the daily lives of citizens through the creation of jobs and economic development.

"All of this makes our close cooperation not only desirable, but an absolute necessity" he stated.

Source : BOPA