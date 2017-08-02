Gaborone — Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Mr Edwin Batshu has advised staff in his ministry to take fedback from customers seriously.

He urged them during a meeting recently to always take heed of advise and complaints that were brought forward by customers as they have the potential of shaping the ministry in terms of bringing better service.

He said that they should learn to be polite to their customers and avoid getting angry at them as they were there to serve them.

He also urged them to maintain a zero tolerance to corruption as stated in the 10 Points Agenda.

The minister noted that they should adhere to service standards and be professional at all times at the same time motivating other staff members to improve their performance.

He said a leader was a team builder who guided the subordinates and had knowledge of work in order to give the community good service.

Mr Batshu encouraged them to go an extra mile and provide a different platform for engaging customers in order to reduce queries and complaints.

He stated the feedback he had been getting about the Department of National Registration had been good and encouraged them to keep up that standard of customer satisfaction.

The minister said he was aware of shortage or lack of staff housing, shortage of staff and transport and said that efforts would be made to remedy those situations.

Further, Mr Batshu said he also was aware of the complaint that his ministry had been using a lot of temporary staff members and lack of promotions, citing that those issues would be addressed in order to improve staff morale.

Source : BOPA