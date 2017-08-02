Vice President Phekezela Mphoko could have been the ruling party national chairperson had he not turned down the post then, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran Association secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, said.

Mphoko and Emerson Mnangagwa were both appointed 'ceremonial' vice presidents at the Zanu PF congress in 2014.

The last chairperson of the ruling party was Simon Khaya Moyo before he was demoted to a lesser position of secretary for information.

Moyo was accused of being part of a faction led by expelled former VP Joice Mujuru before he switched allegiance ahead of the 2014 congress.

At that time he was tipped to be vice president following the death of John Nkomo.

But the War Vet secretary general said people should not be surprised why every time when Mphoko addresses any gathering or rally he won't leave without saying unkind words about Matemadanda.

According to Matemadanda, he was sent by what he called the "system" to tell him (Mphoko) that he had been chosen to be the next Zanu PF national chairperson before the congress but he refused.

"Let me tell you how it started, when I went to see him I was wearing a t-shirt branded Mohadi (Kembo)," said Matemadanda in an interview.

"We met at George Mlala's office in Bulawayo, and the he said to me, so you already support Mohadi, I thought this was an innocent question, and I said yes."

He added, "I openly told him that Mohadi was tipped to take over the position from the ZAPU side as he was an unknown person but the system wanted him to take over."

Matemadanda said Mphoko did not take this kindly and their paths crossed.

"I demanded an answer from him whether he would take the post or not, he said no," he said.

Matemadanda said at one point in Harare while he was still in Zanu PF Mphoko called him a "stupid person" in-front of his aides.

"I just ignored him because I knew he had issues with me for being honest about our position and that of many ruling party senior officials."

Asked to clarify who the system was, Matemadanda said every government works with what is called the "system".

Then in 2014 Mugabe emphasised that his two deputies would have no function at all but take orders from him

"It should be noted that the deputies will have no functions. They will only receive instructions from me," Mugabe told his ruling party supporters then in 2014.