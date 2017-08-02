Botswana: Cycling Promotes Safety, Good Health

Mahalapye — Shoshong businessman and cyclist, David Tibe says cycling clubs can be the answer to many lives lost during road accidents between cyclists and motorists as they promote road safety.

Speaking during the launch of Shoshong Cycling Club in Shoshong on Saturday, Tibe said not only do the clubs teach road safety, but also promote good health.

He said communities should be encouraged to cycle all the time so that they could improve their health and avoid non-communicable diseases.

He encouraged people to use everything at their disposal to keep fit, as cycling was a form of exercising.

The theme of the event was: Our health our pride.

He explained that the formation of the club in Shoshong could also help people, especially road users to know what to do to avoid deaths by motorists and cyclist.

Tibe noted that not only would the club help motorists, but would also teach people how to cycle on roads to avoid accidents.

He said cycling should not only be taken as a mode of transport, but also as a tourism strategy that could help develop villages and lure investors.

Furthermore, he said that other countries have made outstanding changes in promoting cycling as it could also be a source of living.

He said cycling also promotes unity and friendships amongst people because it was easy to communicate with others while riding.

He said it was important to know how to ride a bicycle so as to use it wisely with other road users to save lives, adding that even motorists could be aware of how they could share roads with others, especially cyclists.

The chairperson of the club, Golekwang Lemogang said the objectives of the club were to promote cycling and increase its role in improving health and transport issues in the region and the country.

Lemogang said they formed the club in Shoshong to sensitise the community about the importance of cycling, rules and regulations of cycling, and how cyclists could be partners in fighting road accidents between motorists and cyclist in and around Shoshong.

He noted that the club would encourage and promote competition amongst younger and older cyclists in Shoshong even with other cycling clubs around the country, share information and ideas of how they could promote cycling in the region.

Source : BOPA