SEVERAL aspiring footballers have been denied the opportunity to represent the Khomas region at the upcoming Skorpion Zinc under-17 Cup due to never-ending football politics.

The Namibian Sport understands that about seven hopefuls were turned away from the Khomas regional trials in Windhoek this weekend after the selectors deemed them ineligible for consideration due to their involvement in the Hopsol Youth Football League, which continues to operate outside NFA structures.

Khomas selected a provisional squad of 30 players to prepare for the 14-team Skorpion Zinc Cup, which will be held in Windhoek during September.

"Hopsol is not recognised under Khomas regional football structures, which is why they [players] were not permitted to take part in the trials," Khomas youth league chairman Lazarus Xoagub said yesterday.

The Hopsol league - which mostly consists of school teams and private clubs like SKW, Ramblers and DTS - was started in February by ex-Brave Warriors stalwart Collin Benjamin with the "aim of supplementing" the NFA's youth football development programmes.

However, the NFA refused to recognise the new establishment, and in March issued a directive to exclude players competing in the Hopsol league from all regional and national teams.

This meant the Khomas under-20 team was without its best possible players for The Namibian Newspaper Cup competition in April, where they finished fourth.

Subsequent meetings between the NFA and Hopsol league organisers to remedy the situation failed to yield a consensus, leaving the youngsters between a rock and a hard place.

"If this is confirmed to be the case, then it is a sorry state for our football. It is a pity. These boys are good, and just want to play," Benjamin said of Saturday's trials.

The Hopsol league was offered NFA membership through joining the Khomas football region, whose head Dawid Morgan claimed that Benjamin turned down a position within the region's youth football set-up as part of the assimilation proposal.

"Before the Hopsol league started, we said we can offer him a position in Khomas football structures, but he did not come back to us. After that, the next thing I heard is that [the] Hopsol [league] was launched," said Morgan, who branded the league "a bush league".

Benjamin countered that the football governing body's terms would have rendered the youth league initiative's founders powerless, which is unacceptable as per the sponsorship agreement.

The former Brave Warriors captain also hinted at personal undercurrents as the reason for the disagreement.

"They basically wanted to run the league. It is an 'either you are with us or not' type of offer," Benjamin stated.

Part of the allure of the new league is Benjamin's expertise in youth football development, which was honed at TSV 1860 München as an assistant coach following his retirement as a player.

He returned to Namibia in 2016 to lend a hand in uplifting the country's lax youth development, leading to the establishment of the initiative, which is run by BKK Auas Sports Trust consisting of himself; Wieland Klinger, a youth football head coach at DTS; and Guido Kandziora, a sports director at DTS.

"Why can't we co-exist? All I can say is, we are not competing against anyone. We need to put our egos aside for the greater cause," said Benjamin.

"I could have gone into business, like some of my former teammates. But I wanted to help give these youngsters a chance to play abroad, like I did. The aim is not to replace the NFA's work or undermine it. We are supplementing what the NFA is already doing," he explained.

Morgan said teams which defected from the Khomas youth league to the Hopsol league were warned about the consequences of such a move, and thus were in no position to cry foul.

"We have nothing personal against the Hopsol league organisers. We are working according to directives from the top. So, there is no way we can include players from a bush league in the regional team," Morgan added.