THE allure of the Nedbank Desert Dash stretches far beyond the borders of Namibia, with between 30 and 40 percent of the participants travelling to Namibia with the specific purpose of participating in this bucket-list event.

"Due to the fact that their holidays are often then extended to include a longer stay in our country, our conservative estimations indicate the Nedbank Desert Dash as a stand-alone attraction generates over N$20-million in additional revenue. This benefits the tourism industry in the main, but there are spin-off benefits to bicycle shops, car rental companies and general retail businesses," Nedbank Namibia said in a statement issued yesterday.

Gernot de Klerk of Nedbank said it had become a unique event which saw the participants returning year after year, while it added a lot to the Namibian economy.

"While the Nedbank Desert Dash may seem to some as just another cycling event, the reality is that its impacts are felt far wider than just the cycling community. It is an event contributing handsomely to the national GDP, and by extension to the cause of economic progression as highlighted in Namibia's Fifth National Development Plan," he said.

The race, which takes place on 8 and 9 December this year, has become one of the premier sporting events within the borders of Namibia. With its international appeal, this elite race has once again attracted some high profile cyclists from around the world, according to race organizer Leander Borg.

"This year is no different, with cyclists grabbing up entries within seconds. We're sure to see 2016 winner, Konny Looser again, along with Jaco Davel and Dana Schutte who came third and sixth respectively last year," he said.

"Rebecca Robsich, our 2016 female winner is keen to defend her title and will be back, along with Anri Parker who came third last year. Our veteran cyclist Bill Jooste, aged 79, will soldier on to try and finish the gruelling 369km within 24 hours after he missed the deadline by a few minutes in 2015 and 2016," Borg added.

The race organisers have not specified this year's prize money, but the total amounts to N$350 000 while solo winners are expected to win at least N$32 000 each.

"Air Namibia has come on board again and will provide the following tickets as part of the lucky draw items: Two return tickets to Frankfurt as well as 2 x 2 tickets for return flights from Windhoek to Johannesburg or Cape Town. They have also agreed to transport cyclists bikes free of charge, as they did last year, which is a great value add for our international cyclists. Along with these prizes, Wilderness Safaris also provide two prizes consisting of two nights for two people at Kulala Desert Lodge and Dora Nawas," Borg said.