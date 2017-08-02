Namibian football authorities have been urged to attend big international matches so they can learn from such events to improve local football.

This was the opinion of local football supporters who attended the Carling Black Label Champions Cup - or Soweto Derby - for the first time on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Soweto Derby is considered one of the most fiercely contested matches in South African football which sees the South African Premier Soccer League's Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates compete.

Carling Black Label beer brand falls under SABMiller.

SABMiller Namibia took a group of 10 supporters, sales persons and shop and bar owners, along with a journalist on an all-expenses paid trip to Johannesburg from Friday to Sunday.

Speaking to Nampa on Sunday, football fan Clarence Visagie said Namibian football administrators should work harder towards getting sponsorships.

"I think if we want the game to grow at home we need to get serious sponsors who will spend money on marketing the game like how they do it here in South Africa. Players also feel motivated to play well when the stadium is full, and they know they are paid well because no one wants to play for charity," he said.

Namibia has not seen any Namibia Premier League (NPL) football for over a year, following sponsorship and governance challenges. At the end of the 2015/16 season, Mobile Telecommunications Limited decided not to enter into a new sponsorship agreement with the NPL.

Sales representative, Lizzy Xoagus said the Soweto Derby experience was "extraordinary" and Namibians could learn from it.

"I was never at a stadium that had so many people at once. This showed me that football has no colour and does not discriminate," she said.

Xoagus, who is a Kaizer Chiefs and Black Africa supporter, said the Namibia Football Association and NPL should send officials to such events so they can see how things are done professionally and implement such measures at home.

Ester Karombe, a Kaizer Chiefs and African Stars supporter, added that such unity is a need in Namibian football.

"The atmosphere at the stadium was amazing and I dream that one day our local organisers will be able to pull so much supporters to the stadiums for the love of the beautiful game," said Karombe.