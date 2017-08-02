Namibia: AFRIMMA Nods for the Dogg, Sally and Chikune

NAMIBIA is once again in the running for awards at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) with The Dogg, Sally Boss Madam and Chikune all vying for a win at the ceremony slated for 8 October.

The Dogg is nominated in the 'Best Male Southern Africa' category, while Sally and Chikune are both vying for the 'Best Female Southern Africa' award.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Sally expressed joy and excitement at the nomination.

"I'm definitely excited as this is my first nomination and hopefully I'll be able to attend the awards show in Dallas, Texas in the US," she said.

The Dogg was equally stoked about his nomination, telling us: "I feel great that I'll be representing my country once again". On whether he'll bring the award home, he said that a win for Namibia is something that can always be expected. "We've done it before and it's just up to the nation to vote."

If Chikune bags an award, this will be the second time she wins in that category at the award show.

The ladies are nominated in their category alongside big names such as Bucie, Lira, Zahara and Babes Wodumo from South Africa. Mozambican songstress Lizah James, Zambian rapper Cleo Ice Queen and Zimbabwe's Pah Chihera are also vying for the Best Female Southern Africa award.

In his category, The Dogg also faces tough competition from the likes of Black Coffee, AKA and Cassper Nyovest who are three of the biggest South African musicians at the moment. Others in the category of Best Male Southern Africa are Donald, Emtee and Nasty C who are all from South Africa. Jah Prayza from Zimbabwe and Zambia's Roberto are also vying for the same award.

The fourth edition of Afrimma promises to be the biggest African music awards ceremony in the diaspora. The event takes place on 8 October in Dallas, Texas, over a weekend of celebrations that will comprise of a welcome party, fashion show, meet-and-greet sessions, a dazzling red carpet, award ceremony and music festival.

Efforts to get hold of the Afrimma organisers for more insight on nomination procedures and possible prizes up for grabs were unsuccessful.

To vote for the Namibian nominees, visit afrimma.com.