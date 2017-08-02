1 August 2017

Namibia: 100 People Grab Land At Rundu

OVER 100 people from the Kehemu and Kaisosi settlements at Rundu demarcated pieces of land for themselves at the 'golf' course near the Okavango River yesterday.

They started clearing the area from as early as 06h00.

Many people involved in the land grab said their pleas for land from the Rundu Town Council had fallen on deaf ears, forcing them to unilaterally take it in order to construct houses.

The land was used as a golf course in the past, but is now a refuse dumpsite. The disgruntled residents said instead of using the land as a dumping site, it is better for them to clean it up and use it more productively.

Headwoman of Kehemu Christine Kandambo Sakaria, who was present at the site, told Nampa that they had been living near the river for many years but due to floods, they were told by the council in 2011 to move to higher ground.

"If people want to build their houses and live here, leave them alone," she stressed.

Resident Munaye Engelbert said the old area has become a haven for criminals, and this prompted them to grab the land for themselves.

He said other settlements far from the town centre were expanding, but the 'golf' course is not because it is close to town.

Meanwhile, police officers were called in to maintain order at the site, while the headwoman and some residents were taken to the police station for questioning.

The council's acting chief executive officer, Mathew Naironga, said town councillors had visited the site and told the land invaders to follow the correct procedures to acquire land, instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Council was expected to meet last night to discuss the issue and find an amicable solution to it.

