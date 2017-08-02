Kenya: Nakuru County Puts Measures to Curb Spread of Cholera

In an effort to curb the spread of cholera, the Public Health Department in Nakuru County has started a public sensitisation programme.

Seven cholera cases have been reported in the past two weeks, prompting the department to issue a notice on Friday which banned hawking cooked food.

The notice also bars all matatus from making stops by the roadside to allow passengers to relieve themselves.

According to the Public Health Officer Samuel King'ori, the ban is yet to be fully effective since county residents are unaware of the recommendations.

"We realised the public is unaware of the guidelines so we have decided to start public sensitisation before we apply the law," he said.

Mr King'ori noted that Nakuru is highly vulnerable due to its location along the great Northern Corridor.

In 2015, a cholera outbreak claimed 17 lives while 298 cases were reported in one month.

The county has since set up three cholera treatment centres in Langalanga, Rhonda and Rongai.